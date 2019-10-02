Convicted sex offender facing child porn charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A convicted sex offender is facing federal charges for allegedly distributing child porn online.

Shaun Vanwyk is accused of using a BitTorrent software on his cellphone to distribute sexually explicit videos and images of children.

Court documents show he was previously convicted for similar charges in March 2013.

Vanwyk is charged with two counts of distributing child porn and one count of possession of child porn. His trial is scheduled for Nov. 19.

