Fremont police chief arraigned on CSC charge

Posted 10:50 AM, October 2, 2019, by

A photo of Fremont Police Chief Randall Wright. (Courtesy: City of Fremont)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fremont’s police chief was arraigned on a charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct Wednesday morning.

Randall Wright is accused of inappropriately touching a woman during a bus trip to a Detroit Tigers game in June. Court documents allege Wright make unwanted contact and made sexual remarks to a woman on the trip, which was organized by the Fraternal Order of Police.

The alleged victim also told police that Wright was touching other women on the trip without their consent.

Wright is on administrative leave until further notice.

The criminal sexual conduct charge carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison and a $500 fine.

