GRPS talks history, importance of Count Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan - It's a big day across Michigan as Wednesday is Count Day at all schools.

This is the time when the state is looking at the number of students in class to determine the funding each district gets.

Attendance is important every day of the school year but today it's especially important as the state is counting the number of kids in class to determine how much money each school receives. The money then helps determine the education resources offered in your child's classroom.

"What we want to do is make sure that the resources are there to support the teaching and learning for each and every child in the district", said John Helmholdt, Executive Director of Communications and External Affairs for Grand Rapids Public Schools.

Two days out of the school year are considered count days to determine the state funding. School such as the Grand Rapids PUblic Schools takes these days seriously. A total of 90 percent of the district's funding is determined by today's attendance and another 10 percent for the second count day happening next year.

Attendance is a topic that has been high on the district's agenda for years now... Working to improve its overall record.

"Attendance counts each and every day. We have worked to reduce chronic absenteeism and really put an emphasis and importance of being in school on time every day ready to learn", Helmholdt said.

School officials say today is not the only day where attendance is of upmost importance. The second count day is planned for next year on February 12th.