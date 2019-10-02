Join the fight against Huntington’s Disease at the Southwest MI Team Hope Walk

Posted 12:04 PM, October 2, 2019, by

The Michigan Chapter of Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA) wants to raise awareness and funds to fight the deadly disease by hosting the Southwest Michigan Team Hope Walk on Sunday.

Huntington’s Disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. It deteriorates a person’s physical and mental abilities usually during their prime working years and has no cure.

Team Hope Walks aim to raise as much money possible in the local community to support the mission and services of the HDSA.

The Southwest Michigan Team Hope Walk will be at the Sherman Lake YMCA Outdoor Center in Augusta from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit hdsa.donordrive.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.