Join the fight against Huntington’s Disease at the Southwest MI Team Hope Walk

The Michigan Chapter of Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA) wants to raise awareness and funds to fight the deadly disease by hosting the Southwest Michigan Team Hope Walk on Sunday.

Huntington’s Disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. It deteriorates a person’s physical and mental abilities usually during their prime working years and has no cure.

Team Hope Walks aim to raise as much money possible in the local community to support the mission and services of the HDSA.

The Southwest Michigan Team Hope Walk will be at the Sherman Lake YMCA Outdoor Center in Augusta from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit hdsa.donordrive.com.