Mary Free Bed hosting first Adaptive CrossFit Clinic

Posted 6:40 AM, October 2, 2019, by , Updated at 06:57AM, October 2, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s a first of its kind in West Michigan. Mary Free Bed is gearing up for its first ever adaptive CrossFit Clinic.

It’s happening this Saturday from 11 to noon at Crossfit 616 in Grand Rapids.

The class is open to people of all physical or cognitive disabilities.

There will be professional coaches with the help of a certified recreational therapist for this clinic.

If you are interested the class costs $20 and you must register ahead of time.

