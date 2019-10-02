× Meijer stops sales of Zantac, related drugs over cancer concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer is joining a national list of retailers who are pulling over-the-counter heartburn drugs over concerns that they contain a substance that could cause cancer.

Meijer, CVS, Walmart and others have all suspended sales of Zantac and other products that include ranitidine. Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it detected low levels of a probable cancer-causing chemical in the drugs.

Meijer released a statement on the decision to pull the drug off the shelves: