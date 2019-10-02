Meijer stops sales of Zantac, related drugs over cancer concerns
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer is joining a national list of retailers who are pulling over-the-counter heartburn drugs over concerns that they contain a substance that could cause cancer.
Meijer, CVS, Walmart and others have all suspended sales of Zantac and other products that include ranitidine. Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it detected low levels of a probable cancer-causing chemical in the drugs.
Meijer released a statement on the decision to pull the drug off the shelves:
“In response to the recent Product Alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that ranitidine products may contain a low level of nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), Meijer has made the decision to remove all over the counter ranitidine products from its shelves. This includes Zantac and Meijer brand products. Customers who have purchased these products and have concerns may return them to Meijer or a refund. For more information on this issue, please see the FDA website.”