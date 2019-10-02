Michigan ban on flavored vaping products starts

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Stores throughout Michigan have stopped selling flavored electronic cigarettes to comply with a ban that started Wednesday.

Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens declined to stop the ban with an injunction Wednesday. But she says she’ll hold another hearing on Oct. 8. Store owners are suing, saying the prohibition will cripple their business.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has accused the makers of using candy flavors and deceptive ads to hook children. But critics say the emergency rules didn’t comply with Michigan’s regulatory process.

A separate but related lawsuit is pending in federal court in western Michigan. New York state has taken similar action to prohibit certain products.

President Donald Trump has proposed a federal ban on flavored e-cigarettes and vaping products.

