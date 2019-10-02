Michigan State’s Winston earns preseason Big 10 honors

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 31: Cassius Winston #5 of the Michigan State Spartans reacts against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half in the East Regional game of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 31, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Michigan State guard Cassius Winston is the unanimous pick for Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year.

The vote by media announced Wednesday was hardly a surprise considering Winston was selected Big Ten Player of the Year last season. He averaged 18.8 points and 7.5 assists as a junior while leading the Spartans to the Big Ten regular-season and tournament championships and the Final Four.

Maryland’s Anthony Cowan Jr. and Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson were unanimous picks for the preseason all-conference team along with Winston. Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu, Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp, Maryland’s Jalen Smith, Michigan’s Zavier Simpson, Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman, Penn State’s Lamar Stevens and Purdue’s Nojel Eastern were also selected.

