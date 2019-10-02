Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The new Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids opens today.

It has a movie theatre, stores, restaurants, apartments, a parking garage, and a music venue.

People behind the $160 million development will speak at the grand opening, which is expected to kick off around 10 a.m.

2. Downtown Kalamazoo is going to look a lot different next summer thanks to nearly a quarter-billion dollars in development going on now.

There are three major mixed-use buildings going up including a new hotel.

It all totals about $200 million in development, and housing in some of the buildings is expected to bring 500 more residents to downtown which is expected to have a $5 million dollar economic impact annually to Kalamazoo.

3. Mary Free Bed is gearing up for its first-ever adaptive Crossfit class on Saturday.

It'll take place from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Crossfit 616 in Grand Rapids. The class is open to people of all physical or cognitive disabilities.

There will be professional coaches with the help of a certified recreational therapist for this clinic.

The class costs $20 and must be booked ahead of time.

4. There's only two days left for a lucky lottery winner to come forward and claim a $1 million winning Powerball ticket purchased last year.

The player purchased the winning ticket at the speedway gas station located on Highland Road in Hartland.

The winner matched all five white numbers drawn in the drawing on October 3, 2018, to win the prize.

The winner must claim the ticket by 4:45 Thursday or the money will go to the State School Aid Fund.

5. Playtime no longer has to be confined to the floor because a new wallpaper can take the fun off the ground. There's an Etsy Store selling hand-painted wallpaper lined with magnets.

Packs come with three magnets to help get the fun started. The papers come in a variety of designs to inspire your creative side.

Scenes include mountains, rainforests, woodlands, and even dinosaurs, with the dino pattern recently winning a 2019 Etsy Design Award.

Different wallpapers have different prices. Some start at over $400, while others come in at over $600.