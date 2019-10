× New Korean restaurant with karaoke coming to GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new Korean restaurant is planning to open downtown Grand Rapids and will feature karaoke.

‘K-Rok’ the restaurant will open at 169 Campau Promenade, Suite 1 in Grand Rapids before the end of the year.

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. says the restaurant is operated by the same people who own Emonae Korean BBQ on 28th Street.