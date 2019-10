Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Craving something sweet, but don't want the calories?

New healthy shake & tea shop, MIX East Grand Rapids says they're your answer!

The delicious shop on Wealthy Street SE opened it's doors in July of 2019.

Their health-conscious owners have curated a menu full of "healthy" shakes, protein coffees, and "energizing" teas.

The shop is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

