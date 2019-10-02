Newaygo County dealing with river flooding

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — Newaygo County Emergency Manager Abby Watkins says the county is on flood watch after multiple rivers begin to rise beyond their banks.

Abby Watkins, Newaygo County Emergency Manager, says 35 miles of the Muskegon River downstream from the Croton Dam, is seeing water exceed it’s banks. She says flooding is somewhat common in the area. On Wednesday, she said water was beginning to rise and impact properties in the area.

The White River is also seeing some minor flooding in Newaygo County as water has started to rise over the banks. Homeowners may see water collect in the area around their homes, but Watkins says water coming inside is unlikely.

The Newaygo County Road Commission has several roads shut down due to water on the roadway.