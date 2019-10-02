× Studio Park development to open in Grand Rapids today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids will celebrate the grand opening of Studio Park, 123 Ionia Ave Wednesday.

The $160 million mixed-use development opens to the public on Thursday. The 62,500-square-foot development offers several dining and retail options, an intimate 200 seat concert venue, nine-screen movie theater, luxurious lofts, and outdoor piazza.

“The idea of Studio Park started as a much smaller project and snowballed into what it is today. Our ultimate goal was to create an experience for people in the heart of downtown,” says J.D. Loeks, President of Studio C. “We are excited to provide a place for the community to enjoy.”

Studio C planned the development of Studio Park over the course of ten years. The construction took nearly 17 months to complete, breaking ground in April 2018. The company has a 75-year history of innovation in the entertainment industry including the launch of the nation’s largest and first megaplex movie theatre (Studio 28).

“The opening of Studio Park brings tremendous opportunity and growth to the city of Grand Rapids,” says Mayor of Grand Rapids, Rosalynn Bliss. “Congratulations to the entire team who worked hard to bring this vision to reality.”

The nine-screen movie theater had a soft opening on Friday, September 27 and will begin serving an expanded food and beverage menu, delivered straight to moviegoers, on Thursday, October 3rd. Other special features of the downtown theater include reclining seats with heated backs and free parking validation.

For more information on the Studio Park development visit studioparkgr.com.