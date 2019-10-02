Upcoming events with West Michigan Tourist Association

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Herman’s Boy’s 40th Anniversary Party on 10/4

● We’re pleased to announce our 40th Anniversary! It was at some point in October 1979 that Floyd and Sharon opened the Melting Pot (now known as Herman’s Boy) in Rockford.

● To commemorate these 40 years Herman’s Boy has a full day of activities planned for Friday October 4th.

● From 5am-9am ( Herman’s Boy doesn’t officially open till 6:30am) Rockford’s own Bret Bakita, from Wood Radio will be broadcasting live!!

● From 9am-7pm Herman’s Boy will be having an exhibit set up “walk down memory lane” (which is history of Herman’s Boy through pictures, articles, and antiques).

● Then at 3:30pm there will be a short presentation by Senator Peter MacGregor honoring Herman’s Boys 40 years of business!

Turkeyville “Haunted Adventure”

● Every weekend in October (Saturdays & Sundays) at Cornwell’s Turkeyville in Marshall

● Come to Turkeyville for a “Haunted Adventure!” There will be Spooky Hay Rides, Corn Maze, Haunted Barn and a Ghoulish Train!

● We will have homemade spice donuts and apple cider available for purchase also.

● Pumpkins $2.00 each for children while supplies last.

● While you’re in Marshall, keep an eye out for over 30 6ft skeletons decorated all over town as part of “Skeletonfest”

Holland’s Fall Fest

● Celebrate everything there is to love about fall during the annual Fall Fest on Friday, October 11 and Saturday, October 12! Hosted by Downtown Holland and the Holland Farmers Market, this two-day event is festive fun for the entire family!

● Watch the nation's best professional pumpkin carvers (including Food Network alumni) as they craft jack-o-lanterns and 3D sculptures like you've never seen before! Shop for fall finds at the Market and fall fashions Downtown as you enjoy pumpkin painting, hayrides, street performers and more! For a complete schedule of events, visit http://www.hollandfallfest.com.

● Be sure to visit the Holland Farmers Market to shop for everything you need for fall, including pumpkins, gourds, and mums and for the freshest produce, baked goods, meats, eggs and cheeses around! The Market will be open from 8:00 am- 3:00 pm on Saturday.

● On Friday and Saturday, you can stroll the decorated streets in Downtown Holland and browse our unique collection of clothing and accessory boutiques, home decor and gift shops, sporting good stores, art galleries and more. Finally, be sure to relax with a cup of coffee at one of our cafes of a pint of craft beer at one of our local breweries!

Pumpkinfest in Montague

● October 12 is the date for the Annual Pumpkinfest Celebration featuring the well-known Pumpkin Roll down Ferry St. in downtown Montague!

● Pumpkinfest includes a full-day of family-friendly fun and many pumpkin-inspired events and contests including the pumpkin roll, pumpkin painting and carving, pumpkin seed spitting contest, pumpkin weigh-ins, hay rides, bake sale, apple cider mill, face painting, food vendors, Farmer’s Market, Arts & Crafts fair, and more!

● The Arts and Crafts Festival runs from 10:00am – 4:00pm with crafters displaying a variety of goods. Shop the marketplace with various vendors and artists selling items including holiday decorations, jewelry, clothing, photography, wood crafts, food dips, and more.

● Also, visit the Farmer’s Market and the apple cider mill, along with local food vendors for a variety of fall foods and decorations. For more information, call (231) 893-4585