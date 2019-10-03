× 2 injured in Muskegon shooting; no arrests

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two people were injured in a shooting Monday night in Muskegon.

It happened around 11:05 p.m. on S Getty Street between Dale and Larch avenues.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm and an 18-year-old woman with a leg wound. They were taken to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries. Police say their prognosis is reported to be good.

No arrests have been made at this point and police didn’t provide a description of suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Muskegon police at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.