3 dead, 3 hurt in small plane crash near Michigan airport

Posted 12:58 PM, October 3, 2019, by

Getty Images

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say three people have died and three others were injured after a single-engine plane crashed near Capital Regional International Airport in mid-Michigan.

Airport spokesman Spencer Flynn says the pilot was approaching to land at the Lansing-area airport when “something went wrong” and the six-passenger plane crashed about 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Jerue says the plane was carrying six people and was headed to the airport in DeWitt Township from Indianapolis. He says the plane appeared to be a leased TBM 700 plane that was at its passenger capacity. In addition to the pilot, there was a co-pilot on board.

Names of those involved weren’t immediately released. Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Authority were heading Thursday to the airport.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.