Amaze and spook your guests with this DIY Halloween Wreath

With Halloween just around the corner, it`s time to start readying your home for gouls, guests and, of course, trick-or-treaters. One of those great decorations that will make your guests stare in awe at your home is a festive Halloween wreath.

Thanks to Michaels, it`s easier than ever to celebrate Halloween. From DIY projects to unique décor items, they have everything you need to get your home ready for the holiday.

Materials:

Pipe Cleaners

Burlap

Wreath

Ribbon

Halloween accents for decoration

Directions:

Make nine four-loop bows. Cut 15 pipe cleaners in half and set them aside. Leave a 7-inch tail and cinch the ribbon. Make a loop and bring it back to the center. Repeat the above one more time and use the pipe cleaner to tie it together at the cinch. Cut the mesh from the spool. Tie the bows onto the wreath form with the pipe cleaners. Space them equally around the wreath form. Cut approximately 15 pieces of burlap, 8 inches long. Allow them to naturally roll from each end. Cinch one end with a pipe cleaner, and add them to the wreath form between the mesh bows. Fill in with more burlap pieces, if needed. Attach decorative accents such as a witches hat, foam ghosts, or other Halloween decorations. Reinforce bows, burlap pieces, and accents with hot glue.

