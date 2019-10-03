Barking dog leads rescuers to woman saved in fire

KALKASKA, Mich. (AP) — Police say an unconscious woman was rescued from her burning home in northern Michigan, thanks to a barking dog and the courage of a state trooper and two brothers.

The 62-year-old woman was pulled from her Kalkaska home on a second try Wednesday. Trooper Adam Whited, supported by the firefighters, crawled under smoke to save her.

State police Lt. Travis House says, “They probably saved her life.” The firefighters are brothers, Kyle Jenkins and Kevin Jenkins.

But the effort started with a dog next door. The Kalkaska Township fire chief says a neighbor went to the burning home and called 911 after her dog kept barking. Chief Derek Hogerheide tells the Traverse City Record-Eagle that the dog was “outside going crazy.”