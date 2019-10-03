× Docs: 13 pounds of meth found in package sent to Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Authorities are investigating after finding over 13 pounds of methamphetamine in a package being sent to a Wyoming address.

An inspector at the U.S. Postal Service found the package this week using Postal Mail Express, a service they say isn’t typically used for sending items from person-to-person. The package also weighed over 16 pounds and was heavily taped, which the inspector says is typical for the sending of drugs through the postal service.

Court documents say investigators found 13 vacuum-sealed bags containing a white crystal-like substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine weighing 6,010 grams, or just over 13 pounds. The drugs are worth hundreds of thousands of dollars on the street.

Both names used to send and receive the package weren’t real, and any possible suspects weren’t identified in the court documents.