Embezzler sent to jail after she’s caught playing bingo

STANTON, Mich. (AP) — A woman convicted of embezzling money from two cemeteries has been sent to jail after she was discovered playing bingo at an American Legion hall in western Michigan.

The Daily News reports that Donna Mae Goodsell violated probation by spending money on bingo when she owes $19,000 to two townships in Montcalm County. Chief assistant prosecutor Christopher Hekman says Goodsell was specifically ordered to stay away from bingo games.

Hekman tells the newspaper that Goodsell was ordered to jail for 90 days last week. A call to her attorney wasn’t answered Wednesday.

Goodsell was cemetery sexton for Day and Evergreen townships. In 2018, she pleaded no contest to embezzlement.

