Fire department hosting free open house Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Today you have a chance to bring you and your family out to meet local firefighters and learn some of their tactics.

The Georgetown Township Fire Department is hosting the open house Thursday, October 3 from 6-8 p.m.

Kids will have the chance to climb on fire trucks, put out a fire using a real life fire hose, watch the Jaws of Life in action, dress in fire gear and experience the smoke house.

There will popcorn and drinks everyone. The first 100 kids will get free fire helmets and mini footballs.