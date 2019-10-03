Gold medal-winning pianist, Olga Kern, performing with Grand Rapids Symphony, Oct. 4 & 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gold medal-winning pianist, Olga Kern, will be joining the Grand Rapids Symphony to play the music of Tchaikovsky the weekend of October 4 and 5.

Tchaikovsky’s music is beautiful with lots of gorgeous melodies, which is perfect for people who are going to see a symphony concert for the first time.

Russian-born pianist Olga Kern will be the soloist in Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 3. She won the Gold Medal at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2001, the first woman to win the top prize in more than 30 years. (No woman has won it since)

Olga Kern is from a long line of musicians. Her great-grandmother, a professional singer, once sang Rachmaninoff’s music with Rachmaninoff accompanying her at the piano. And her great-great-grandmother was a friend of Tchaikovsky himself.

Conductor Marcelo Lehninger will conduct Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo & Juliet Overture” and his “Pathetique” Symphony No. 6.

Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo & Juliet” and “Pathetique” Symphony will be performed at DeVos Performance Hall at 8 p.m both nights.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $5 for children.

For tickets, call (616) 454-9451 or go online to GRSymphony.org.