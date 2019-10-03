Kids’ Food Basket opens new HQ in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Kids’ Food Basket will officially open its new headquarters at 1300 Plymouth NE in Grand Rapids by hosting a community open house on Thursday, October 3, 2019. The open house will run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The new Kids’ Food Basket home is a 30,000 square feet, LEED designed facility with approximately 10 acres of sustainable farmland, a greenhouse and a learning barn. On October 3, the community will be able to tour the new Kids’ Food Basket headquarters and farm and learn more about Kids’ Food Basket educational and farm programming. The open house will also include refreshments and live music.

As a result of the expansion, Kids’ Food Basket which currently serves 8,800 children daily in Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Allegan counties, will have the capacity to produce up to 15,000 meals a day at the Kent County location – made possible through continued support of KFB donors and volunteers.

“Kids’ Food Basket is committed to equitable access to good, nourishing food for all of our West Michigan children,” said Bridget Clark Whitney, Founding CEO, Kids’ Food Basket. “Our expansion proves that bold steps can make a big difference. Kids’ Food Basket is charitably funded, meaning our Sack Suppers and educational programs are funded by our community. We are so grateful for the amazing generosity of our supporters.”

“We still have 30 schools total – 13 in Kent County – on our waiting list so there’s still work more work to be done,” she added.

The new headquarters, farm and programmatic expansion are the result of Kids’ Food Basket’s Feeding Our Future capital campaign, which raised $7,500,000.

“Kids’ Food Basket has responded to community need since we began our work over 17 years ago,” shares Mary K. Hoodhood, Kids’ Food Basket Founder and Honorary Co-Chair of the expansion campaign. “With increased capacity comes greater opportunity to nourish kids to reach their potential. Our new facility allows us to provide an immediate response to make long-term impact, growing our roots to engage across West Michigan and feed our future.”