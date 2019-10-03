King For a Day Contest: Win a chance to get close to a real African Lion

Posted 10:30 AM, October 3, 2019, by , Updated at 10:31AM, October 3, 2019

Disney's The Lion King The Musical is coming to Grand Rapids in November. Fox 17 and John Ball Zoo are teaming up to give you a chance to not only win tickets to see this Broadway production but to also have a one-of-a-kind experience to get up close to an actual lion!

Click here to enter for a chance to win four tickets to see The Lion King The Musical on November 20 at DeVos Performance Hall. The grand prize winner will also get to join a seasoned animal keeper at John Ball Zoo for a one-of-a-kind experience with real African Lions.

There will also be a weekly winner chosen up until November 4 for a chance to win a merchandise bag filled with The Lion King swag. The swag bag includes a behind the scenes book, a water bottle, a CD of The Lion King music, and a stuffed toy.

For more information about Broadway Grand Rapids, please visit broadwaygrandrapids.com/.

