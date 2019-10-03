× Pizza restaurant to hold fundraiser for $19K electric bill

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — A West Michigan pizza restaurant dealing with an unexpected $19,000 electric bill is holding a fundraiser in hopes of avoiding closing.

Mitten Pizza on M-179 received a bill from Great Lakes Energy for $19,795.75 to “correct” a mistake the company made over the last year. Mitten Pizza owner Jamie Zichterman says he doesn’t have the funds to cover that kind of sudden cost and may have to close his business Nov. 1 because of it.

In attempt to keep the doors open, there will be a fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The fundraiser will have pizza, raffles, giveaways and more.

People are invited to come out and help keep the business open and welcome to take a selfie with the $19,000 bill.

A friend of Zichterman launched a GoFundMe campaign Monday afternoon to try and help him pay off the bill.