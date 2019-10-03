‘The Preserved!’ exhibit showcases West Michigan’s natural beauty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bring the natural beauty of West Michigan into your home with pressed art made by local artists through a brand new art show, Preserved!

Sixteen jury-selected artists with ties to West Michigan have been spending the last several months visiting natural areas protected by the Land Conservancy of West Michigan and creating artwork inspired by them. All the while, they’ve been sharing their experiences on social media and raising awareness of the Land Conservancy’s mission.

This month, the pieces they’ve created will be on display and for sale in two unique gallery exhibitions in Muskegon and Grand Rapids. Guests can meet the artists, enjoy drinks and appetizers and see and purchase incredible original artworks inspired by nature. Pre-registration is encouraged but tickets will also be sold at the door.

Proceeds will benefit the Land Conservancy of West Michigan, a nationally accredited, nonprofit land trust serving eight West Michigan counties. Their mission is to help people protect, enjoy and care for nature in their region.

Art Gallery Opening Receptions will occur at the following times:

October 3, 5-8 p.m. at the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon, MI Public exhibit runs through October 8. October 17, 5-8 p.m. at LaFontsee Galleries in Grand Rapids, MI Public exhibit runs through October 19.



Learn more and register to attend both events at naturenearby.org/preserved.