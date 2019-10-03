× Threat cancels classes, prompts lockdown at Kent Career Technical Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Some classes at Kent Career Technical Center have been canceled after a threat was made on social media.

Assistant Superintendent Ron Koehler said the school was put on lockdown Thursday after administrators learned that a student threatened another student through social media. The lockdown was precautionary, and classes were canceled to ensure students’ safety.

Law enforcement was brought to the building and will escort second-session students out at their normal time. Third-session classes are canceled.

Police said the threat was between students and not an act of mass violence.