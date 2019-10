Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. -- Heavy rains have led to flooding in parts of West Michigan including in Montcalm County.

Emergency responders were called to the area of S. Townhall Road north of Fenwick Road in Bushnell Township of Montcalm County early Thursday morning.

A van was found stalled in several inches of water. Luckily, Michigan State Police says no one was inside.

MSP says this incident serves as an important reminder to never drive through standing water and turn around, don't drown.