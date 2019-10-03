Vine Wine’d Vineyard Trail Run taking place on Saturday

Posted 11:38 AM, October 3, 2019, by , Updated at 11:37AM, October 3, 2019

There are those who whine about running, and then there are those who welcome their wine on the run. Fenn Valley's 7th annual Vine Wine'd Vineyard Trail Run on Saturday.

Fenn Valley continues to plant new acres of vineyard, allowing return participants the opportunity to witness the progression of vineyards and wine literally from the ground up. Runners will be "wine’ding" through vineyards, meadows, numerous forested ecosystems, and the network of trails created by the vineyard manager to showcase the diverse beauty of the property.

The 10K and 5K are timed races on a challenging trail course. The 1 mile is not timed and is set on an easier course.

Vine Wine’d Trail Run is on October 5 at 10 a.m.

Learn more at www.fennvalley.com.

