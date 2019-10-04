High School Football Scoreboard

1 ejected, 2 more injured when car hit a tree

HOWARD TWP, Mich. — Three juveniles are in the hospital after their car hit a tree Thursday evening.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke tells FOX 17 Brad Lintz, 17, lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. The impact ejected one of the Niles teen’s juvenile passengers.

The car was traveling north on Anderson Road just south of Yankee Street when the crash happened. The initial investigation shows no one in the car was wearing a seat belt and speed may have been a factor in the crash.

All three from the car were taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for their injuries.

