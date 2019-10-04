EEE confirmed in St Joseph County horse

LANSING. Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) confirmed that a case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in a horse in St. Joseph County.

The horse diagnosed with the disease first showed symptoms on September 23rd, before mosquito treatment application began in West Michigan.

According to the MDHHS, areas on-deck for treatment tonight are:

Areas 1-1 and 1-2 in Allegan County.

Area 13-2 and 13-3 in Van Buren County.

Areas 8-1 and 8-2 in Kent County. (weather alternative)

Areas 10-1, 10-2 and 10-3 in Montcalm County. (weather alternative)

Area 11-1 in Newaygo County. (weather alternative)

Officials remind that treatment areas are weather-contingent and can quickly change. They encourage anyone concerned about when spraying will occur in their area to reference the County-Level Aerial Treatment Maps for the most up-to-date information.