High School Football Scoreboard

EEE confirmed in St Joseph County horse

Posted 8:17 PM, October 4, 2019, by , Updated at 08:19PM, October 4, 2019

LANSING. Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) confirmed that a case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in a horse in St. Joseph County.

The horse diagnosed with the disease first showed symptoms on September 23rd, before mosquito treatment application began in West Michigan.

According to the MDHHS, areas on-deck for treatment tonight are:

  • Areas 1-1 and 1-2 in Allegan County.
  • Area 13-2 and 13-3 in Van Buren County.
  • Areas 8-1 and 8-2 in Kent County. (weather alternative)
  • Areas 10-1, 10-2 and 10-3 in Montcalm County. (weather alternative)
  • Area 11-1 in Newaygo County. (weather alternative)

Officials remind that treatment areas are weather-contingent and can quickly change. They encourage anyone concerned about when spraying will occur in their area to reference the County-Level Aerial Treatment Maps for the most up-to-date information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.