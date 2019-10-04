High School Football Scoreboard

Firefighters to take part in massive training exercise Saturday morning

Posted 8:24 PM, October 4, 2019

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Expect to see firefighters near Chippewa Lake and Clear Lake Saturday morning as they take part in a large-scale training exercise.

Rural areas typically have no hydrants, so firefighters need to be able to bring a water source to potential fires. Training on this equipment is essential to saving lives and property.

Fire pumper trucks from departments all over Mecosta County will be filling up from several locations including the bridge on Chippewa Lake Road areas of Clear Lake.

“…there will be fire trucks parked on the roadway and firefighters working around them.” Mecosta County Emergency Management told FOX 17. “…please use extreme caution in these areas and follow any directions given by traffic control personnel. ”

Fire engines and tankers participating in the training will be driving on roads without active lights and sirens, since this is a non-emergency situation.

 

