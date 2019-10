Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. -- This week our Food Fight Friday's segment for Feeding America West Michigan took us to West Ottawa High School.

This student body collected 2,106 pounds of food, which is equivalent to 1,755 meals!

Students and staff showed their spirit and raised food to help Feeding America West Michigan.

Special thanks to Dickey's Barbecue Pit for sponsoring Food Fight Fridays.