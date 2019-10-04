Friday’s Friend: Hazel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hazel is a 5.5 year old retriever mix that is very smart and easygoing. Hazel currently lives with another dog and they get along well. She would love someone who enjoys walks and would teach her new tricks!

Bark in the Dark

Tickets are available for the Seventh Annual Bark in the Dark in Riverside Park! The best dog-friendly night in town features a glow in the dark 5k/1 mile fun run, dog costume contest, local beverages, photo booth, and more! Bark in the dark is on October 5 and people can register at hswestmi.org.

HSWM is a 100% donor-funded organization that wouldn't be able to provide the services it does without community support. Please consider attending Bark in the Dark as a fun way to show your commitment to helping animals in your community!

For more details visit www.hswestmi.org or follow them on Facebook.