Grand opening for Von Maur is October 12

KENTWOOD, Mich. — We are about a week away from the grand opening of the new department store Von Maur at Woodland Mall on October 12.

The store will open its third Michigan store next week at Woodland Mall, 3195 28th St SE in Kentwood next to Legends Sports and Games and the best entrance will be near Sears.

Known for its outstanding selection of brand names, shoes, accessories and gifts, the store features products from leading brands such as Eileen Fisher, Vineyard Vines, Free People, and Kendra Scott, among many others.

Von Maur is also widely-regarded for its superior customer service, including an interest-free charge card, accommodating return policy, free gift wrapping and free shipping services.