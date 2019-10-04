Healthy snack hacks for busy families

Posted 11:57 AM, October 4, 2019, by

Sometimes it’s hard enough just trying to get your kids out the door… but getting them out the door feeling like they are nourished and healthy? That’s an even bigger challenge.

Sherri French from Capital M Moms shares some simple tips to help keep kids healthy and the mornings calm for parents.

Tip #1: Pack healthy, portable snacks without the mess.

Munchie Mug

Munchie Mug Blank Jar Spill Proof Snack Cup for Toddlers 12 oz (multiple colors)

Use code SNACKS for 20% off + free shipping every day

Bob’s Red Mill Better Bars

Image result for Peanut Butter Chocolate & Oats Bob's Bar

Tip #2: Sneak in the good stuff.

Sprout Foods

Tip #3: Choose smarter treats!

Rule Breaker Snacks
Deep Chocolate Brownie Bites
Tip #4: Admit that kids are picky, and their diet just isn’t going to be as perfect as we might hope.

First Day Kids Enrichment Multi-Vitamin

Image result for first day multivitamin

Use code TV20 for 20% off

For more information and discount codes, head to hellocapitalm.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.