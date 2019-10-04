Healthy snack hacks for busy families

Sometimes it’s hard enough just trying to get your kids out the door… but getting them out the door feeling like they are nourished and healthy? That’s an even bigger challenge.
Sherri French from Capital M Moms shares some simple tips to help keep kids healthy and the mornings calm for parents.
Tip #1: Pack healthy, portable snacks without the mess.
Use code SNACKS for 20% off + free shipping every day
Tip #2: Sneak in the good stuff.
Sprout Foods
Tip #3: Choose smarter treats!
Rule Breaker Snacks
Tip #4: Admit that kids are picky, and their diet just isn’t going to be as perfect as we might hope.
First Day Kids Enrichment Multi-Vitamin
Use code TV20 for 20% off
For more information and discount codes, head to hellocapitalm.com.