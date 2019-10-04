× Kzoo Co., cities offer bug spray for residents

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Government offices in Kalamazoo County are working with local organizations to reduce the risk of exposure to Eastern equine encephalitis.

While many areas in West Michigan are receiving aerial treatment for mosquitoes, Kalamazoo County is not after enough residents opted out of the spray to make it ineffective.

To combat that issue, Kalamazoo County and the cities of Portage and Kalamazoo have acquired hundreds of containers of bug spray containing DEET. The spray will be available at homeless shelters, senior centers, the City of Kalamazoo office and at Kalamazoo County’s health department.

There have been fourth deaths in nine confirmed human cases of EEE in Michigan.

EEE is a rare mosquito-borne illness with a 33% mortality rate for those who become ill. Signs of EEE include sudden onset of fever, chills, body and joint aches, which can progress to severe encephalitis.

People can reduce risk by using bug spray with DEET, avoiding being outside at dusk, wearing long sleeves, and getting rid of standing water on their property.