High School Football Scoreboard

Kzoo Co., cities offer bug spray for residents

Posted 4:22 PM, October 4, 2019, by , Updated at 04:26PM, October 4, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Government offices in Kalamazoo County are working with local organizations to reduce the risk of exposure to Eastern equine encephalitis.

While many areas in West Michigan are receiving aerial treatment for mosquitoes, Kalamazoo County is not after enough residents opted out of the spray to make it ineffective.

To combat that issue, Kalamazoo County and the cities of Portage and Kalamazoo have acquired hundreds of containers of bug spray containing DEET. The spray will be available at homeless shelters, senior centers, the City of Kalamazoo office and at Kalamazoo County’s health department.

There have been fourth deaths in nine confirmed human cases of EEE in Michigan.

EEE is a rare mosquito-borne illness with a 33% mortality rate for those who become ill. Signs of EEE include sudden onset of fever, chills, body and joint aches, which can progress to severe encephalitis.

People can reduce risk by using bug spray with DEET, avoiding being outside at dusk, wearing long sleeves, and getting rid of standing water on their property.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.