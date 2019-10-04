High School Football Scoreboard

Man convicted of attempted murder; cop shot in jaw

Posted 7:28 PM, October 4, 2019, by

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of saying “night, night” before he shot a police officer in the jaw has been convicted of attempted murder and 25 more felonies in Saginaw County.

Joshua Rosebush was found guilty Friday after roughly two hours of jury deliberations.

Saginaw Township Officer Jeff Koenig stopped Rosebush’s vehicle in the wee hours last January, a stop that led to a shooting, a chase in other counties and a shootout. Rosebush was eventually captured.

Police say the 30-year-old confessed to the shooting multiple times. Rosebush declined to testify at trial.

Defense attorney Rod O’Farrell told jurors that Rosebush wasn’t trying to kill the officer, although he described his client’s conduct as “idiotic.”

