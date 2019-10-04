Man selling illegal arms to undercover officer arrested

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Antonio Laver Jones of Three Rivers was arrested after selling two firearms to and undercover police officer.

Jones, 33, has two felony convictions for possessing a firearm while committing or attempting to commit a felony and for assaulting, resisting, or obstructing an officer.

The Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team (KVET) stated Jones was arrested without incident on October 3rd “…on a federal complaint for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.”

“The arrest in this case is a direct result of multi-agency cooperation,” said Sgt. Mike Ferguson of KVET and Lt. Jim Lass of SWET in a joint statement. KVET was assisted by the Southwest Enforcement East and South Teams (SWET), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.