Man selling illegal arms to undercover officer arrested

Posted 9:30 PM, October 4, 2019, by , Updated at 09:32PM, October 4, 2019

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Antonio Laver Jones of Three Rivers was arrested after selling two firearms to and undercover police officer.

Jones, 33, has two felony convictions for possessing a firearm while committing or attempting to commit a felony and for assaulting, resisting, or obstructing an officer.

The Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team (KVET) stated Jones was arrested without incident on October 3rd “…on a federal complaint for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.”

“The arrest in this case is a direct result of multi-agency cooperation,” said Sgt. Mike Ferguson of KVET and Lt. Jim Lass of SWET in a joint statement. KVET was assisted by the Southwest Enforcement East and South Teams (SWET), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

