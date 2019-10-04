Middle school threat deemed not credible in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Police in Grand Haven say a gun threat towards the middle school was not credible.

In a note to parents, the principal Amanda Sorrelle says police were made aware and investigated it but found the allegations to be untrue.

“Please know that we take the safety of our staff and students seriously and thoroughly investigate any concerns shared with staff”, Sorelle went on to say in the note. “The investigation is closed and no further action will be taken.”

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says it interviewed several witnesses and found no credibility to the threat.

Class will still be in session on Friday.

