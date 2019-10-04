More than 8,400 West Michigan students participate in Manufacturing Week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - More than 8,400 West Michigan students have partnered with manufacturing businesses this week to learn the ins and outs of the industry.

The week, recognized as Manufacturing Week, is dedicated to promoting and educating students who are interested in a manufacturing career by bringing them on-site to businesses.
Students had the opportunity to walk through manufacturing plants, speak to different employees and see what type of career options and programs are available.
The week is hosted by Discover Manufacturing, which works on promoting the industry all year round by recruiting new talent.
