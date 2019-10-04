Police searching for missing woman thought to be injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVILLE, Mich. -- Police are asking for assistance in locating Laurie Ann Reyes, a 47-year-old woman who was reported missing out of Grandville overnight.

Grandville Police were dispatched to a residence on Brookside Drive off Kenowa Avenue just after midnight Friday for a report of a missing person.

Police say it's possible that Reyes is injured. They are working to obtain additional information.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Silent Observer or the Grandville Police tip line at 616-538-6110, option 2.