Raise money for kids to attend summer camp at Run For Camp 5K

Three well-known summer camps in West Michigan are partnering for a special event to help raise scholarship funds for children to attend their camps.

The Run For Camp 5K will take place at Camp Henry, where runners and walkers can enjoy the scenic views of the campgrounds. The race will be timed, with awards given to first-place winners in each running category.

Camp Henry, Camp Roger, and Camp Geneva have a long history and deep commitment to making a summer camp experience accessible to all children and families, regardless of their ability to pay.

These camps are teaming up for the event, not competing. They want all kids to experience the fun and benefits of camping. For the past four years alone these camps have provided over $1 million in scholarship assistance.

The Run For Camp 5K Trail Run/Walk is happening on October 12.

Registration costs are $20 for adults and $15 for children.

To register, visit runsignup.com/runforcamp.