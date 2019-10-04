Ravenna knocks off Montague 17-7
-
Blitz Preview – Week 6
-
Blitz Preview: Week 3
-
Blitz Preview: Week 2
-
Leroy Quinn, Oakridge get revenge on Montague in OT win
-
Hopkins edges out Ravenna in opening night win
-
-
Brewing company pays lunch debt for Montague, Whitehall students
-
Blitz Battle: Rockford tops Lowell, stays undefeated
-
Blitz Preview – Week 5
-
Hopkins knocks off Belding 32-6
-
Montague looks to build off trip to Ford Field
-
-
Dux knock off Grand Rapids Christian 48-27
-
Blitz Preview – Week 4
-
Blitz Preview: Week 1