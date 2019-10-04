Rescue, dog fosters surprised by puppies

SHINGLETON, Mich. — New arrivals surprised dog fosters caring for some of the 29 huskies rescued in Manistee County.

One of the huskies rescued gave birth to 4 puppies while in transit to her foster home.

“Unbeknownst to the rescue, several of the female dogs could possibly be pregnant.” Hairy Houdini Siberian Husky Rescue said in a statement sent to volunteers. Sadly, though, one of the puppies did not survive.

The foster families and rescues are now faced with assessing which dogs might be pregnant and how far along they are, along with the growing cost of care. Some of the dogs have issues with their eyelids requiring surgery and one needs a neurological treatment costing anywhere between $1,000 and $3,000 in total.

The dogs were rescued from disgusting conditions, covered in mud and feces. Many of the dogs needed to be shaved to remove the filth from their coats. Twenty-six of the huskies are fostered in emergency homes, while 3 of them are still being evaluated before placement.

Hairy Houdini Siberian Husky Rescue works throughout the states of Michigan and Ohio rescuing and caring for Siberian Huskies and is funded entirely by donations and volunteer support.