GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Forest Hills Central and Cedar Springs are getting set for a big showdown in the OK White on Friday night. Head coaches Tim Rogers and Gus Kapolka make up this week's Sounds of the Game.
Sounds of the Game: Tim Rogers & Gus Kapolka
-
Cedar Springs looks to continue recent success
-
Sparta’s Jakel Davis takes Blitz Boss voting
-
Dan Harland joins the Blitz
-
Blitz Preview – Week 5
-
Blitz Preview: Week 3
-
-
Blitz Preview: Week 1
-
Blitz Sounds of the Game – Sept. 13, 2019
-
Forest Hills Central to lean on experience offensive line in 2019
-
Blitz Sounds of the Game – Sept. 6, 2019
-
Blitz Sounds of the Game – Aug. 29, 2019
-
-
Friesen wins Blitz Boss voting for week 4
-
VanderHoff takes Blitz Boss voting
-
Sounds of the Game: Shane Fairfield & Casey Longo