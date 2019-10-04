South Haven school locked down after bullet is discovered

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A middle school was locked down Friday after a bullet was found in the building.

According to the South Haven Public Schools, shortly before noon a bullet was discovered inside Baseline Middle School, located at 7357 Baseline Road in South Haven. The building was immediately locked down and the South Haven Police Department was contacted.

A police canine unit searched the school and nothing else was discovered.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after noon and the school day resumed as normal.

The incident remains under investigation by South Haven Police.

 

