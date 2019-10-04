High School Football Scoreboard

Teen missing from Marble Lake area

Posted 4:45 PM, October 4, 2019, by , Updated at 04:47PM, October 4, 2019

QUINCY, Mich. — John Matthew Krutsch was reported missing on October 2nd.

He was last seen on foot around noon wearing a green t-shirt and basketball-type shorts. Nineteen year-old Krutsch also goes by “Matt”.

Branch County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Michigan State Police are searching for Krutsch in the area of Marble Lake using dive and canine recovery units in addition to searching areas on land.

Anyone with information on Krutsch’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Branch County Sheriff’s Office.

