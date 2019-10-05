Airport Runway 5K draws hundreds

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At least 1,200 runners showed up Saturday morning to Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GFIA) for the opportunity to run a course usually reserved for airplanes and airport personnel.

“It was a beautiful day for a race, and we were happy to host.” said GFIA president & CEO Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority, Tory Richardson. “It not only gave us a chance to show off our facility but support a wonderful charity at the same time.”

The Airport Runway 5K course took runners along the general runway, winding past hangars and aircraft displays as Spectrum Health’s AeroMed helicopter did aerial maneuvers overhead for participants and spectators to enjoy.

The GFIA, partnered with Trivium Racing, donated proceeds from the Airport Runway 5K to the Family Hope Foundation, a non-profit organization supporting families of children with special needs.

“Family Hope Foundation greatly appreciates being selected as the non-profit charity partner for the GRR Runway 5K race,” Sarah Vander Baan, scholarship chair for the Family Hope Foundation. “The generous donation received will allow us to continue to fund our scholarship program for those with disabilities in the West Michigan community.”

This was the 3rd year for the unique 5K which invites serious runners, walkers, and families to participate.