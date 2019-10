× Alleged drunk driver crashes through front door of home in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man drove over a curb and through the front door of a house on the corner of Cutler Street and Alice Avenue around 5 a.m. this morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department and Grand Rapids Fire Department were on scene, and the driver is not injured.

He is in custody, as investigators believe speed and alcohol were factors.

The crash is still under investigation.